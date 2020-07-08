All apartments in Kansas City
5911 Grand Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:05 PM

5911 Grand Avenue

5911 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64113
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with spacious eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Generous sized living room with decorative fireplace. Huge master bedroom with additional decorative fireplace. All bedrooms provide lots of space to spread out. Additional room could be an office or a fourth bedroom. Sunroom off of the living room has lovely tile and skylights. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck & partial fenced backyard for entertaining. Shared drive to detached garage. Washer and dryer hookups in the home. Close to the Plaza, UMKC, Waldo & Brookside shops and restaurants.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 3/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Grand Avenue have any available units?
5911 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 5911 Grand Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 5911 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 5911 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5911 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

