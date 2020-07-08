5911 Grand Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 3+ bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with spacious eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Generous sized living room with decorative fireplace. Huge master bedroom with additional decorative fireplace. All bedrooms provide lots of space to spread out. Additional room could be an office or a fourth bedroom. Sunroom off of the living room has lovely tile and skylights. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck & partial fenced backyard for entertaining. Shared drive to detached garage. Washer and dryer hookups in the home. Close to the Plaza, UMKC, Waldo & Brookside shops and restaurants.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 3/8/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.