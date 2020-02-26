All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5832 Oak Street

5832 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Brookside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Brookside home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath,large fenced yard with deck and 1 car detached garage (shared driveway). Huge living room with fireplace and built-ins, Hardwood floors throughout, Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, Large formal dining area, Large bedrooms with ample closet space, Large bath with jetted tub, This home has lots of charm!

Great location! Minutes to Plaza, Brookside area, great shops and eateries nearby
Perfect home for students

Available Now

Pets Negotiable (pet deposit and fees may apply--please inquire)

Contact our Leasing Dept. for more details 913-777-8901
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

