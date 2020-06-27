All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5812 North Oakley Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:43 PM

5812 North Oakley Avenue

5812 North Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5812 North Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bdrm, 1 bath tri-level home is on a quiet street with a large backyard. Enjoy cooking in your eat in kitchen with appliances. Also, offering newer windows, hardwood floors, deck, fenced in back yard as well as a 1-car attached garage. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
5812 North Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 5812 North Oakley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5812 North Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 North Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5812 North Oakley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 North Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5812 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5812 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5812 North Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
