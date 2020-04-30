All apartments in Kansas City
5801 North Oakley Avenue
5801 North Oakley Avenue

5801 North Oakley Avenue
Location

5801 North Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 2 bath side to side split that is just perfect for you! You'll have to see all this home has to offer. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
5801 North Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5801 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5801 North Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 North Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 North Oakley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 North Oakley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
