Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house north of the river in Kansas City rents for $1,200 a month with a $1,200 security deposit. Features include updated colors, remodeled kitchen, gas stove, microwave, remodeled bathroom, hardwood floors, new carpet, washer/dryer hookups, basement, central air, 1 car garage and large backyard. Resident is responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and lawn care. Renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.