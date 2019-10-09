All apartments in Kansas City
569 Campbell #3
569 Campbell #3

569 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Location

569 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Columbus Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
Beautiful loft in historic Meriweather Building located in Columbus Park- Kansas City's oldest neighborhood. Columbus Park is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Just a couple of blocks from the River Market and Downtown... you can enjoy all that the urban core has to offer in a fantastic neighborhood. Each unit has its own stack washer/dryer in unit, as well as an abundance of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. Wood floors. Great deck with views of city. Spiral staircase. Not another loft like this in the city. On site parking is included. Google Fiber.
Historic Meriweather Building lofts located in Columbus Park- Kansas City's oldest neighborhood. Columbus Park is one of the city's hottest neighborhoods. Just a couple of blocks from the River Market and Downtown... you can enjoy all that the urban core has to offer in a fantastic neighborhood and a lovely building. Stack washer/dryer in unit. On site parking is included. Google Fiber.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Campbell #3 have any available units?
569 Campbell #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 Campbell #3 have?
Some of 569 Campbell #3's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Campbell #3 currently offering any rent specials?
569 Campbell #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Campbell #3 pet-friendly?
No, 569 Campbell #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 569 Campbell #3 offer parking?
Yes, 569 Campbell #3 offers parking.
Does 569 Campbell #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 569 Campbell #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Campbell #3 have a pool?
No, 569 Campbell #3 does not have a pool.
Does 569 Campbell #3 have accessible units?
No, 569 Campbell #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Campbell #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 Campbell #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
