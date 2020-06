Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

5642 Wabash is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath

Newly updated!



$750 Month in rent. Deposit is same as first month's rent.



www.dwellkcproperties.com to apply!

$35 application fee per adult

Household income must exceed 3 times the monthly rent

No Evictions or Judgements within the last 5 years unless its been paid off.

Successful rental history

We collect 3 most recent pay stubs

Copy of ID

We do a run a background check



816-287-0222