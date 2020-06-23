All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5640 N Anita Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5640 N Anita Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5640 N Anita Ave

5640 North Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5640 North Anita Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome In Parkhille School District - Property Id: 94085

Beautiful updated town-home with attached garage in Park Hill School District and one block from Southeast Elementary School. Recently remodeled, all electric three bedroom and two full bathrooms. Two levels with two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level and a master bedroom and full bathroom on the lower level with a walkout patio backing up to a secluded wooded area. Updates include new lighting, flooring and fresh paint. All electric home with heat pump ensures lower heating and cooling utility bills. Extra deep one car garage allows extra storage in the garage. Yard maintenance and mowing is included as well as garbage pickup/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94085
Property Id 94085

(RLNE4618728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 N Anita Ave have any available units?
5640 N Anita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5640 N Anita Ave have?
Some of 5640 N Anita Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 N Anita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5640 N Anita Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 N Anita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 N Anita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5640 N Anita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5640 N Anita Ave does offer parking.
Does 5640 N Anita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 N Anita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 N Anita Ave have a pool?
No, 5640 N Anita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5640 N Anita Ave have accessible units?
No, 5640 N Anita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 N Anita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5640 N Anita Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary