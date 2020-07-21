All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5624 North Manchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5624 North Manchester Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:47 AM

5624 North Manchester Avenue

5624 North Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5624 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has just been totally remodeled by Conrex. Multiple levels with finished basement! All new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced in backyard, perfect for pets! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have any available units?
5624 North Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5624 North Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5624 North Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 North Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 North Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 North Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 North Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary