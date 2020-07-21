5624 North Manchester Avenue

Amenities
This home has just been totally remodeled by Conrex. Multiple levels with finished basement! All new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced in backyard, perfect for pets! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.