5619 Wayne Ave IV-054

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5619 Wayne ~ Available Now! Ask about our Free Rent Special! - This single-family home located at 5619 Wayne Ave is in the Blue Hills neighborhood in Kansas City, MO has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,160 sqft of floor space. Built in 1928 this home is full of charm! Recently updated and ready for your family to move right in.



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



(RLNE5622963)