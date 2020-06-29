All apartments in Kansas City
Location

5619 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5619 Wayne ~ Available Now! Ask about our Free Rent Special! - This single-family home located at 5619 Wayne Ave is in the Blue Hills neighborhood in Kansas City, MO has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,160 sqft of floor space. Built in 1928 this home is full of charm! Recently updated and ready for your family to move right in.

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5622963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have any available units?
5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 is pet friendly.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 offer parking?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not offer parking.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have a pool?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have accessible units?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Wayne Ave IV-054 does not have units with air conditioning.

