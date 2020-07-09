5611 Northwest 66th Terrace

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, town home is located in Park Hill School District. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (as is) range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, brand new subway tile, and lots of cabinets for extra storage. Additional features are all new flooring, new paint throughout, and freshly painted white trim to brighten this home up! Lots of space for outdoor entertaining with a patio off the kitchen. HOA fees already included in rent! This is a non- smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.