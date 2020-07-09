All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:36 PM

5611 Northwest 66th Terrace

5611 NW 66 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5611 NW 66 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, town home is located in Park Hill School District. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with refrigerator (as is) range/oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, brand new subway tile, and lots of cabinets for extra storage. Additional features are all new flooring, new paint throughout, and freshly painted white trim to brighten this home up! Lots of space for outdoor entertaining with a patio off the kitchen. HOA fees already included in rent! This is a non- smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have any available units?
5611 Northwest 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have?
Some of 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Northwest 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Northwest 66th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

