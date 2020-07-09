All apartments in Kansas City
5600 Northwest 66th Terrace
Last updated April 19 2019 at 2:53 PM

5600 Northwest 66th Terrace

5600 NW 66 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5600 NW 66 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
Hawthorne - Picture Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful town home located in Park Hill School District. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, master bath with double sinks, a charming fireplace, w/d hookups, and a fenced in yard/patio for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets. New refrigerator and blinds. Lawn care/snow removal are provided. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non smoking property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have any available units?
5600 Northwest 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have?
Some of 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Northwest 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace offer parking?
No, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Northwest 66th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

