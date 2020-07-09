5600 Northwest 66th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful town home located in Park Hill School District. Home features 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, master bath with double sinks, a charming fireplace, w/d hookups, and a fenced in yard/patio for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and plenty of cabinets. New refrigerator and blinds. Lawn care/snow removal are provided. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non smoking property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.