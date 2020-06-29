All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

5425 Charlotte St.

5425 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5425 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This house is ready to be your new home. It features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the whole house, a great living and dining area, and a large kitchen that offers a set of matching appliances and plenty of storage areas. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features 3 good sized bedrooms. The back-porch which overlooks the backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off 55th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5415713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Charlotte St. have any available units?
5425 Charlotte St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5425 Charlotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Charlotte St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Charlotte St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 Charlotte St. is pet friendly.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. offer parking?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not offer parking.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. have a pool?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. have accessible units?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5425 Charlotte St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5425 Charlotte St. does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

