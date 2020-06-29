5425 Charlotte St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This house is ready to be your new home. It features stunning hardwood flooring throughout the whole house, a great living and dining area, and a large kitchen that offers a set of matching appliances and plenty of storage areas. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features 3 good sized bedrooms. The back-porch which overlooks the backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off 55th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5415713)