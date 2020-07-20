All apartments in Kansas City
5411 N Indiana Ave
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

5411 N Indiana Ave

5411 North Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5411 North Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kansas City North Home in Quiet Neighborhood with Great Schools - This Kansas City North home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Floors have new Carpeting and New Vinyl in Bath and Kitchen. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage space outside. Off-Street parking with double wide Driveway. Fenced-in Backyard with large Deck. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $895.00 per Month

(RLNE2758862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 N Indiana Ave have any available units?
5411 N Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 N Indiana Ave have?
Some of 5411 N Indiana Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 N Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5411 N Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 N Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 N Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5411 N Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5411 N Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 5411 N Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 N Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 N Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 5411 N Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5411 N Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5411 N Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 N Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 N Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
