5411 N Indiana Ave

5411 North Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119 Big Shoal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kansas City North Home in Quiet Neighborhood with Great Schools - This Kansas City North home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The Floors have new Carpeting and New Vinyl in Bath and Kitchen. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator and stove. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage space outside. Off-Street parking with double wide Driveway. Fenced-in Backyard with large Deck. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879 Rent $895.00 per Month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
