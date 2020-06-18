Rent Calculator
527 Northeast 98th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
527 Northeast 98th Place
527 Northeast 98th Place
No Longer Available
Location
527 Northeast 98th Place, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have any available units?
527 Northeast 98th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 527 Northeast 98th Place currently offering any rent specials?
527 Northeast 98th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Northeast 98th Place pet-friendly?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place offer parking?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not offer parking.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have a pool?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not have a pool.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have accessible units?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Northeast 98th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 Northeast 98th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
