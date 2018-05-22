All apartments in Kansas City
526 West 10th Street
526 West 10th Street

526 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
The Downtown Loop
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

526 West 10th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Experience condo living in bustling downtown!
Wonderful 2 story Condo/loft in Quality Hill. So close to everything fun downtown. Gorgeous granite counter tops, ss appliances, hardwood floors, island, slate back splash. Lovely eating area/dining room off kitchen. Laundry and half bath off kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and slate floors. Master bath has shower and 2nd bedroom has shower over tub. The closets in both bedrooms are custom. One covered parking space. Deck off kitchen. Beautiful condition!
One covered Garage space included with unit. Washer and Dryer included! Walk to restaurants and entertainment dist. Street parking is free and usually available close by.
Neighborhood: Quality Hill

Owner Pays Water & Trash

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 West 10th Street have any available units?
526 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 West 10th Street have?
Some of 526 West 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 West 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 West 10th Street offers parking.
Does 526 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 West 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 526 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 526 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

