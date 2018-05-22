526 West 10th Street

Amenities

Experience condo living in bustling downtown!

Wonderful 2 story Condo/loft in Quality Hill. So close to everything fun downtown. Gorgeous granite counter tops, ss appliances, hardwood floors, island, slate back splash. Lovely eating area/dining room off kitchen. Laundry and half bath off kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and slate floors. Master bath has shower and 2nd bedroom has shower over tub. The closets in both bedrooms are custom. One covered parking space. Deck off kitchen. Beautiful condition!

One covered Garage space included with unit. Washer and Dryer included! Walk to restaurants and entertainment dist. Street parking is free and usually available close by.

Neighborhood: Quality Hill



Owner Pays Water & Trash



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.