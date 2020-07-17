All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

5230 Swope Parkway

5230 Swope Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Swope Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Here we have a truly unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. The interior of this house has 2 finished levels and an unfinished walk-out basement/garage! On the main entry level, there is a living room, dining area, kitchen, first bathroom, and the first 2 bedrooms. Upstairs you will find the last bedroom and bathroom, large family room or den or even another non-conforming bedroom! You will find the W/D hookups in the basement. We ask that you fill out our questionnaire before we tour so we know each inquiry is serious. Please make sure to specify the address you are interested in. The link is:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdd5xpJjqHwFrTqDTdVcLYM8hktFgTX7RdtsokvJihO-Dlg/viewform?usp=sf_link

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Swope Parkway have any available units?
5230 Swope Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Swope Parkway have?
Some of 5230 Swope Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Swope Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Swope Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Swope Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 Swope Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5230 Swope Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Swope Parkway offers parking.
Does 5230 Swope Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Swope Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Swope Parkway have a pool?
No, 5230 Swope Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Swope Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5230 Swope Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Swope Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Swope Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
