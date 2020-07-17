5230 Swope Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Here we have a truly unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. The interior of this house has 2 finished levels and an unfinished walk-out basement/garage! On the main entry level, there is a living room, dining area, kitchen, first bathroom, and the first 2 bedrooms. Upstairs you will find the last bedroom and bathroom, large family room or den or even another non-conforming bedroom! You will find the W/D hookups in the basement. We ask that you fill out our questionnaire before we tour so we know each inquiry is serious. Please make sure to specify the address you are interested in. The link is:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAdd5xpJjqHwFrTqDTdVcLYM8hktFgTX7RdtsokvJihO-Dlg/viewform?usp=sf_link