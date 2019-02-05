517 NE 114th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Kansas City Split - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



You really must see to believe this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Kansas City split level rental home!



This property has received a number of updates including laminate hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, light and bright paint colors throughout as well as new light fixtures, faucets, you name it!



This home offers either an additional living space, kids playroom, or non-conforming bedroom in the basement. So many options, you really cant go wrong with this one.



The home also features a fully fenced in backyard with a beautiful deck, perfect for enjoying these hot summer nights!



Make sure to check this one out before its too late!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE4326711)