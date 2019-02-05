All apartments in Kansas City
517 NE 114th St.

517 NE 114 St · No Longer Available
Location

517 NE 114 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Kansas City Split - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

You really must see to believe this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath North Kansas City split level rental home!

This property has received a number of updates including laminate hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, light and bright paint colors throughout as well as new light fixtures, faucets, you name it!

This home offers either an additional living space, kids playroom, or non-conforming bedroom in the basement. So many options, you really cant go wrong with this one.

The home also features a fully fenced in backyard with a beautiful deck, perfect for enjoying these hot summer nights!

Make sure to check this one out before its too late!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE4326711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 NE 114th St. have any available units?
517 NE 114th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 NE 114th St. have?
Some of 517 NE 114th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 NE 114th St. currently offering any rent specials?
517 NE 114th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 NE 114th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 NE 114th St. is pet friendly.
Does 517 NE 114th St. offer parking?
No, 517 NE 114th St. does not offer parking.
Does 517 NE 114th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 NE 114th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 NE 114th St. have a pool?
No, 517 NE 114th St. does not have a pool.
Does 517 NE 114th St. have accessible units?
No, 517 NE 114th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 517 NE 114th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 NE 114th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
