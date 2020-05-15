All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
515 Northeast 98th Terrace
Last updated April 1 2019 at 9:54 AM

515 Northeast 98th Terrace

515 Northeast 98th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

515 Northeast 98th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to April 15th and receive $500 off June Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. May 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,680 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have any available units?
515 Northeast 98th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have?
Some of 515 Northeast 98th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Northeast 98th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
515 Northeast 98th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Northeast 98th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace offers parking.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have a pool?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
