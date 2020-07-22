5147 North Bristol Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119 Maple Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and enjoy this beautiful 5 bedroom home in the northland! This home just finished rehab! Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen with new custom cabinetry! All new flooring and designer paint colors! You do not want to miss this gorgeous home!
Visit our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5147 N Bristol Ave have any available units?
5147 N Bristol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.