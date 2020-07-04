All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

512 NE 42nd Ter

512 Northeast 42nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

512 Northeast 42nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated Northland Property for Rent! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom northland home with hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathroom, tiled backsplash, and a fenced backyard! Pets okay with pet deposit. Low maintenance hardwood floors make clean a breeze! Spacious backyard great for BBQs!

Crestview Elementary - Eastgate Middle - North Kansas City High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We now require renter's insurance and a two-year lease. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4289654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 NE 42nd Ter have any available units?
512 NE 42nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 NE 42nd Ter have?
Some of 512 NE 42nd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 NE 42nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
512 NE 42nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 NE 42nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 NE 42nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 512 NE 42nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 512 NE 42nd Ter offers parking.
Does 512 NE 42nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 NE 42nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 NE 42nd Ter have a pool?
No, 512 NE 42nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 512 NE 42nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 512 NE 42nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 512 NE 42nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 NE 42nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

