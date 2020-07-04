512 NE 42nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Renovated Northland Property for Rent! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom northland home with hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathroom, tiled backsplash, and a fenced backyard! Pets okay with pet deposit. Low maintenance hardwood floors make clean a breeze! Spacious backyard great for BBQs!



Crestview Elementary - Eastgate Middle - North Kansas City High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We now require renter's insurance and a two-year lease. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4289654)