5115 Sycamore Ave

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This single family home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. You walk straight into the carpeted living room that has an open concept into the kitchen area. The kitchen area is recently remodeled as seen in the photos! Down the hall are the three carpeted bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom. There is a large, fenced back yard for gatherings or kids to play! There are different RENT RATE OPTIONS.. For a 1 year lease rent rate is $850/month For a 2 year lease the rent rate is $825/month.



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



Additional information:

*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

*NO PETS ALLOWED

*No smoking inside the property

*Central heating and cooling

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*There is a driveway for parking and street parking as well



(RLNE5655291)