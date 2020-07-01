All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5115 Sycamore Ave

5115 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5115 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom - This single family home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. You walk straight into the carpeted living room that has an open concept into the kitchen area. The kitchen area is recently remodeled as seen in the photos! Down the hall are the three carpeted bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom. There is a large, fenced back yard for gatherings or kids to play! There are different RENT RATE OPTIONS.. For a 1 year lease rent rate is $850/month For a 2 year lease the rent rate is $825/month.

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

Additional information:
*NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
*NO PETS ALLOWED
*No smoking inside the property
*Central heating and cooling
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*There is a driveway for parking and street parking as well

(RLNE5655291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
5115 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 5115 Sycamore Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5115 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5115 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5115 Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 5115 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 5115 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5115 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5115 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5115 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

