5112 North Palmer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! This nice ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large 1 car garage and sits on a great corner lot. Remodeled with new floors, interior paint, new stainless steel appliances, new roof and gutters, new A/C and furnace, hot water tank, and so much more! Living room has nice dark wood floors and and modern fresh paint. Kitchen has nice updates and new appliances including, refrigerator "as is", stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice dining room off kitchen. All bedrooms on the main level and has a nice size full bath with new tile floor. Full finished walk out basement will be great for a rec room and has extra storage areas and a 1/2 bath. Nice size yard and covered patio out back. This home is a non-smoking home including the garage. Small pets under 25lbs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit of $500 and $30.00 pet rent per pet.

Anyone 18yrs and older must go through screening. $50 per applicant for screening fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.