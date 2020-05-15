All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

5112 North Palmer Avenue

5112 North Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5112 North Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! This nice ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large 1 car garage and sits on a great corner lot. Remodeled with new floors, interior paint, new stainless steel appliances, new roof and gutters, new A/C and furnace, hot water tank, and so much more! Living room has nice dark wood floors and and modern fresh paint. Kitchen has nice updates and new appliances including, refrigerator "as is", stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice dining room off kitchen. All bedrooms on the main level and has a nice size full bath with new tile floor. Full finished walk out basement will be great for a rec room and has extra storage areas and a 1/2 bath. Nice size yard and covered patio out back. This home is a non-smoking home including the garage. Small pets under 25lbs allowed with owner approval and additional deposit of $500 and $30.00 pet rent per pet.
Anyone 18yrs and older must go through screening. $50 per applicant for screening fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have any available units?
5112 North Palmer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have?
Some of 5112 North Palmer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 North Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5112 North Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 North Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 North Palmer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5112 North Palmer Avenue offers parking.
Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 North Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 5112 North Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5112 North Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 North Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 North Palmer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
