Kansas City, MO
5100 Hedges Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 Hedges Avenue

5100 Hedges Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Hedges Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has all the space you could ask for! Huge living room with fireplace. Basement is finished, great place for family room. Great dining room next to kitchen. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space for storage! Large vaulted ceiling in living and kitchen. Lovely deck off dining room and patio on lower level. Fenced back yard, great for entertaining.

Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have any available units?
5100 Hedges Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5100 Hedges Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Hedges Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Hedges Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Hedges Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue offer parking?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have a pool?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Hedges Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 Hedges Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

