5100 Hedges Avenue

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has all the space you could ask for! Huge living room with fireplace. Basement is finished, great place for family room. Great dining room next to kitchen. Kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space for storage! Large vaulted ceiling in living and kitchen. Lovely deck off dining room and patio on lower level. Fenced back yard, great for entertaining.



Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.