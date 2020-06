Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remolded duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage. - This spacious duplex is located at 5024 N. Topping Ave. Kansas City, Mo

The location could not be better as its located near I-435.



Fresh paint, new carpet and new appliances. Bedroom and bathroom on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. Garage with 1/2 unfinished basement.



Please call now to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5755421)