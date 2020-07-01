5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001

Amenities

Super cute Ranch style 3 bedroom home! Great Location! Close to Worlds of fun. - Another great listing. This home has lots of nice touches and a corner lot with a fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors on main level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. There is a family room both upstairs and down. Appliances include: Stove and Refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups in the lower level. This home has Central Heat/Air and Attic Fan. 1 car garage with an opener. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional pet nonrefundable fee. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call for a tour today!



(RLNE5371774)