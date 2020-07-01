All apartments in Kansas City
5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001

5001 North Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute Ranch style 3 bedroom home! Great Location! Close to Worlds of fun. - Another great listing. This home has lots of nice touches and a corner lot with a fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors on main level with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. There is a family room both upstairs and down. Appliances include: Stove and Refrigerator, washer and dryer hookups in the lower level. This home has Central Heat/Air and Attic Fan. 1 car garage with an opener. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional pet nonrefundable fee. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. Call for a tour today!

(RLNE5371774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have any available units?
5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have?
Some of 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 currently offering any rent specials?
5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 is pet friendly.
Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 offer parking?
Yes, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 offers parking.
Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have a pool?
No, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 does not have a pool.
Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have accessible units?
No, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 N. Manchester Ave - 5001 does not have units with dishwashers.

