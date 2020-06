Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3 bedroom 1 Bath under renovation PICTURES COMING SOON - This one of a kind property sits on a quiet block and is just east of Hwy 435. It's not to far away from the Chiefs and Royals stadiums. If you would like to view this property please contact R.J. at 816-602-6520.



(RLNE4713767)