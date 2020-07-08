All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4916 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4916 Grand Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

4916 Grand Ave

4916 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4916 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39fdee0084 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The Lakota on Grand offers unique and brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on the South Country Club Plaza of Kansas City, MO! Sleek hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plus an in-unit washer & dryer make these the best new apartments on the plaza! These condo grade apartments offer residents a brand new fitness center and courtyard. Every unit is Google Fiber ready! Use the contact form on the listing to get a touch with a leasing agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Grand Ave have any available units?
4916 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Grand Ave have?
Some of 4916 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4916 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 4916 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4916 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 4916 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4916 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4916 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary