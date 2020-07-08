4916 Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym bbq/grill google fiber

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39fdee0084 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The Lakota on Grand offers unique and brand new 1 and 2 bedroom apartments on the South Country Club Plaza of Kansas City, MO! Sleek hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plus an in-unit washer & dryer make these the best new apartments on the plaza! These condo grade apartments offer residents a brand new fitness center and courtyard. Every unit is Google Fiber ready! Use the contact form on the listing to get a touch with a leasing agent today!