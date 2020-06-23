4837 Overton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous updated family home next to Raytown Middle School is waiting to be claimed! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and 1,344 square feet of comfortable living space. This home offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, efficient appliances and so much more! The living room is spacious in size, and allows easy access to the kitchen, dining room and deck over looking the fenced back yard.The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with upgraded cabinets and countertops. Bathrooms have been given an updated look. Bedrooms are spacious in size and provides ample closet space with built-in organizers. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.