Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4837 Overton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4837 Overton Avenue

4837 Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Overton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Gorgeous updated family home next to Raytown Middle School is waiting to be claimed! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 half bathrooms, and 1,344 square feet of comfortable living space. This home offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, efficient appliances and so much more! The living room is spacious in size, and allows easy access to the kitchen, dining room and deck over looking the fenced back yard.The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with upgraded cabinets and countertops. Bathrooms have been given an updated look. Bedrooms are spacious in size and provides ample closet space with built-in organizers. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Overton Avenue have any available units?
4837 Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Overton Avenue have?
Some of 4837 Overton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Overton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Overton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Overton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4837 Overton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4837 Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4837 Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4837 Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

