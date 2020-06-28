4804 Jefferson Street - 104

Amenities

Walk out of your condo and right on to The Plaza! The Robert Louis Stevenson building comes with tons of charm, great location and this newly renovated condo!

This is the only unit in the building that has its own parking! Off-street, right next to your building.

This unit boasts arched doors, original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout!

Newer open kitchen with granite countertops and a fantastic island has been added for entertaining!!

Generous cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and fresh paint throughout!

The bedroom has been expanded for tons of room to spread out, a closet added and builds-in with exposed brick!! Brand new grey tile with fresh ceilings fans keep this space modern without losing the charm!

Walk-in travertine shower!

New windows in the last 6 years.

New, stacked washer/dryer in unit!

Storage unit included in the rent.

Google Fiber ready.

Secured entry!

Tenants pay electric only!

Cats okay with pet deposit. Strict no-dog policy for renters.

This will go fast! Don't hesitate to set up a showing!