Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4804 Jefferson Street - 104
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:15 AM

4804 Jefferson Street - 104

4804 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Walk out of your condo and right on to The Plaza! The Robert Louis Stevenson building comes with tons of charm, great location and this newly renovated condo!
This is the only unit in the building that has its own parking! Off-street, right next to your building.
This unit boasts arched doors, original crown molding and hardwood floors throughout!
Newer open kitchen with granite countertops and a fantastic island has been added for entertaining!!
Generous cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and fresh paint throughout!
The bedroom has been expanded for tons of room to spread out, a closet added and builds-in with exposed brick!! Brand new grey tile with fresh ceilings fans keep this space modern without losing the charm!
Walk-in travertine shower!
New windows in the last 6 years.
New, stacked washer/dryer in unit!
Storage unit included in the rent.
Google Fiber ready.
Secured entry!
Tenants pay electric only!
Cats okay with pet deposit. Strict no-dog policy for renters.
This will go fast! Don't hesitate to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have any available units?
4804 Jefferson Street - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have?
Some of 4804 Jefferson Street - 104's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Jefferson Street - 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 offers parking.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have a pool?
No, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have accessible units?
No, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Jefferson Street - 104 has units with dishwashers.
