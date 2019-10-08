4801 NW 61st Street

Amenities

Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom and two bathroom home near the freeway, shopping and restaurants.



Upon entering the home you are greeted with natural hardwood floors that run through most of the home.



There are two wood burning fireplaces in this home, creating two perfect spots to get cozy on a cold winter's night.



In the kitchen you'll find a stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.



The bedrooms are all large and feature huge windows allowing tons of natural light!



This property includes a basement for extra storage and a garage.



Don't miss out on this great opportunity! You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $ 875.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1325.00

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: NW Praierie View Rd

Square Footage: 2258

House Number: 4801

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



