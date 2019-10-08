All apartments in Kansas City
4801 NW 61st Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4801 NW 61st Street

4801 NW 61 St · No Longer Available
Location

4801 NW 61 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/406834b0db ----
Come check out this spacious 3 bedroom and two bathroom home near the freeway, shopping and restaurants.

Upon entering the home you are greeted with natural hardwood floors that run through most of the home.

There are two wood burning fireplaces in this home, creating two perfect spots to get cozy on a cold winter's night.

In the kitchen you'll find a stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.

The bedrooms are all large and feature huge windows allowing tons of natural light!

This property includes a basement for extra storage and a garage.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1325.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $ 875.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1325.00
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: NW Praierie View Rd
Square Footage: 2258
House Number: 4801
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Hardwood Floor
Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

