4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza! This 9th floor space offers space made for entertaining! A gallery-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout the dining room, living room & out to your balcony, boasting double-sliding doors! Enjoy custom cabinetry, fresh lighting, backsplash & updated kitchen appliances! Washer/dryer included + trash pickup at your door.

Relish in 2 gorgeously renovated baths! The 1st full bath is complete with a shower new vanity & glass tile! The master bath includes a walk-in shower + delightful glass-tiled accents throughout! Both include updated cabinetry & granite counters! Storage Space + Parking! Come rent this beauty today! 816-209-7943 or 816-988-9818