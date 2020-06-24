4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza!

This 5th floor space offers vintage, white oak floors in a space made for entertaining! A galley-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout the dining room, living room & out to your tiled balcony, boasting double-sliding doors!

Enjoy custom cabinetry, fresh lighting, a vertical glass backsplash & updated kitchen appliances!

Relish in 2 gorgeously renovated baths! The 1st full bath is complete with a shower + jacuzzi tub, new vanity & glass tile!

The master bath includes a walk-in shower with a seat + delightful glass-tiled accents throughout! Both include updated cabinetry & granite counters!

Bosch stackable washer/dryer provided in unit! On-site free laundry as well.

This unit also comes with a storage space & a tandem climate-controlled, garage parking spot! This will fit 2 vehicles!!

6 days/wk trash/recycle pickup @ your condo! Building maintenance, cleaning and building landscaping is all covered! Owner pays the HOA dues.

Workout room on-site.

Secured building entry with 1st and 2nd floor camera system.

Ideal time to join the Plaza living!

2 year lease minimum.

