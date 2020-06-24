All apartments in Kansas City
4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501

4740 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza!
This 5th floor space offers vintage, white oak floors in a space made for entertaining! A galley-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout the dining room, living room & out to your tiled balcony, boasting double-sliding doors!
Enjoy custom cabinetry, fresh lighting, a vertical glass backsplash & updated kitchen appliances!
Relish in 2 gorgeously renovated baths! The 1st full bath is complete with a shower + jacuzzi tub, new vanity & glass tile!
The master bath includes a walk-in shower with a seat + delightful glass-tiled accents throughout! Both include updated cabinetry & granite counters!
Bosch stackable washer/dryer provided in unit! On-site free laundry as well.
This unit also comes with a storage space & a tandem climate-controlled, garage parking spot! This will fit 2 vehicles!!
6 days/wk trash/recycle pickup @ your condo! Building maintenance, cleaning and building landscaping is all covered! Owner pays the HOA dues.
Workout room on-site.
Secured building entry with 1st and 2nd floor camera system.
Ideal time to join the Plaza living!
2 year lease minimum.
Call/text for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have any available units?
4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have?
Some of 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 offers parking.
Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have a pool?
No, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have accessible units?
No, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Roanoke Parkway - 501 has units with dishwashers.
