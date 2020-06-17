All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4731 Wyoming St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4731 Wyoming St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

4731 Wyoming St

4731 Wyoming Street · (816) 331-0167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4731 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This is a beautiful well-maintained older style two bedroom house. It has a one car garage with an opener. It has a fenced in backyard with a nice patio. It is across the street from a beautiful park with a playground area, covered shelter area, picnic tables, baseball field and a walking trail. The house has a covered front porch. It has hardwood flooring throughout the house. The large living room has a fireplace with a built-in mantle and shelving on each side with stained glass windows above them. There are two large skylights in the living room, as well as, a ceiling fan. The living room is open to the dining room which has a ceiling fan. There is a breakfast bar leading into the kitchen. There are two ceiling fans in the kitchen. It has a smooth top range with a standing cutting board shelf unit. They are new cabinets and countertops and a deep kitchen sink. On one side there is an original built-in cabinet and storage area. There's a door that leads to the backyard which has a nice patio and it's fenced in with a gate on the side of the house. There's a door off of the kitchen that leads down stairs to the garage, large laundry room with appliances and a storage area. There's a hallway off of the dining room that leads to the two bedrooms, a linen closet and a bathroom. The bathroom has a deep tub with a built-in surround and there is a built-in cabinet above the commode. This house is gorgeous with original features, as well as, some updates too. I know it won't last long at this price and in this wonderful location.

Rent is $1550.00 per month for a 1-year lease
Rent is $1450.00
per month for an 24-month lease
Deposit is $1000.00
Application fee is $35.00 CASH ONLY

Please ask us about our pet policy.
Please contact us if you have any other questions or would like to make an appointment to view this property.
email: Billynrobbinsmng@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Wyoming St have any available units?
4731 Wyoming St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 Wyoming St have?
Some of 4731 Wyoming St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Wyoming St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 Wyoming St is pet friendly.
Does 4731 Wyoming St offer parking?
Yes, 4731 Wyoming St does offer parking.
Does 4731 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4731 Wyoming St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Wyoming St have a pool?
No, 4731 Wyoming St does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 4731 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 Wyoming St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4731 Wyoming St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity