4731 Wyoming St

This is a beautiful well-maintained older style two bedroom house. It has a one car garage with an opener. It has a fenced in backyard with a nice patio. It is across the street from a beautiful park with a playground area, covered shelter area, picnic tables, baseball field and a walking trail. The house has a covered front porch. It has hardwood flooring throughout the house. The large living room has a fireplace with a built-in mantle and shelving on each side with stained glass windows above them. There are two large skylights in the living room, as well as, a ceiling fan. The living room is open to the dining room which has a ceiling fan. There is a breakfast bar leading into the kitchen. There are two ceiling fans in the kitchen. It has a smooth top range with a standing cutting board shelf unit. They are new cabinets and countertops and a deep kitchen sink. On one side there is an original built-in cabinet and storage area. There's a door that leads to the backyard which has a nice patio and it's fenced in with a gate on the side of the house. There's a door off of the kitchen that leads down stairs to the garage, large laundry room with appliances and a storage area. There's a hallway off of the dining room that leads to the two bedrooms, a linen closet and a bathroom. The bathroom has a deep tub with a built-in surround and there is a built-in cabinet above the commode. This house is gorgeous with original features, as well as, some updates too. I know it won't last long at this price and in this wonderful location.



Rent is $1550.00 per month for a 1-year lease

Rent is $1450.00

per month for an 24-month lease

Deposit is $1000.00

Application fee is $35.00 CASH ONLY



Please ask us about our pet policy.

Please contact us if you have any other questions or would like to make an appointment to view this property.

email: Billynrobbinsmng@aol.com