Kansas City, MO
4726 Richmond Avenue
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:54 PM

4726 Richmond Avenue

4726 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

4726 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 bath house is located close to Interstate 435 making it great for commuters. Also, this house is located close to restaurants, and more!

Features updated fixtures, and fresh paint.

Original hardwoods.

Matching stainless steel appliances.

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
4726 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4726 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4726 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4726 Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
