Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4601 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137



You can schedule a self-guided tour by going to https://secure.rently.com/properties/767222?source=marketing



To apply visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1355644933



**MOVE IN SPECIAL**HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT**Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with finished basement and 1-car garage in Terrace Lake Gardens neighborhood of Kansas City. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and floors and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with newer fixtures and tile shower surround. Carpet in upper level and finished basement. Additional features include mini-blinds, washer/dryer hook up, ceiling fans, central air, built-in bookshelf. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 18-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



