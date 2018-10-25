All apartments in Kansas City
4601 E Red Bridge Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4601 E Red Bridge Rd

4601 E Red Bridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4601 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4601 E Red Bridge Rd, Kansas City, MO 64137

You can schedule a self-guided tour by going to https://secure.rently.com/properties/767222?source=marketing

To apply visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1355644933

**MOVE IN SPECIAL**HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT**Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with finished basement and 1-car garage in Terrace Lake Gardens neighborhood of Kansas City. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash and floors and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with newer fixtures and tile shower surround. Carpet in upper level and finished basement. Additional features include mini-blinds, washer/dryer hook up, ceiling fans, central air, built-in bookshelf. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 18-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

