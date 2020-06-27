All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4544 Mercier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4544 Mercier
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:02 PM

4544 Mercier

4544 Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4544 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
West Plaza Townhome that has it all. Attached garage. Basement. Laundry. Fenced backyard. Huge kitchen. Granite counters. New appliances. New wood floors throughout. Google fiber. 3 bedrooms. 2 full baths and a half bath. 3 blocks from the plaza. Walk to it all but have all of the conveniences. Hard to find one that has all of this in this neighborhood.
West Plaza Townhome that has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Mercier have any available units?
4544 Mercier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Mercier have?
Some of 4544 Mercier's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Mercier currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Mercier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Mercier pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Mercier is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Mercier offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Mercier offers parking.
Does 4544 Mercier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Mercier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Mercier have a pool?
No, 4544 Mercier does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Mercier have accessible units?
No, 4544 Mercier does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Mercier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 Mercier has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary