4544 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64111 West Plaza
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
West Plaza Townhome that has it all. Attached garage. Basement. Laundry. Fenced backyard. Huge kitchen. Granite counters. New appliances. New wood floors throughout. Google fiber. 3 bedrooms. 2 full baths and a half bath. 3 blocks from the plaza. Walk to it all but have all of the conveniences. Hard to find one that has all of this in this neighborhood. West Plaza Townhome that has it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4544 Mercier have any available units?
4544 Mercier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.