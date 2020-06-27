4544 Mercier

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber internet access pet friendly

West Plaza Townhome that has it all. Attached garage. Basement. Laundry. Fenced backyard. Huge kitchen. Granite counters. New appliances. New wood floors throughout. Google fiber. 3 bedrooms. 2 full baths and a half bath. 3 blocks from the plaza. Walk to it all but have all of the conveniences. Hard to find one that has all of this in this neighborhood.

