Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4542 Terrace St
4542 Terrace Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4542 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled home in sought-after Westport area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops. 2 good-sized bedrooms. Covered front & side porches, large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4542 Terrace St have any available units?
4542 Terrace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4542 Terrace St have?
Some of 4542 Terrace St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4542 Terrace St currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Terrace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Terrace St pet-friendly?
No, 4542 Terrace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4542 Terrace St offer parking?
No, 4542 Terrace St does not offer parking.
Does 4542 Terrace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 Terrace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Terrace St have a pool?
No, 4542 Terrace St does not have a pool.
Does 4542 Terrace St have accessible units?
No, 4542 Terrace St does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Terrace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4542 Terrace St does not have units with dishwashers.
