4533 Holly Unit 1A
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

4533 Holly Unit 1A

4533 Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Holly St, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Plaza Location Condo newly Remodeled - This West Plaza Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in Unit. There is also plenty of private storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Monthly Rent is $1,150.00
Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

(RLNE4994825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have any available units?
4533 Holly Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have?
Some of 4533 Holly Unit 1A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Holly Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Holly Unit 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Holly Unit 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 Holly Unit 1A is pet friendly.
Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 4533 Holly Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 Holly Unit 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 4533 Holly Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 4533 Holly Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Holly Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Holly Unit 1A has units with dishwashers.
