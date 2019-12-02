4533 Holly Unit 1A

Amenities
West Plaza Location Condo newly Remodeled - This West Plaza Condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Stove. The home also includes washer and dryer in Unit. There is also plenty of private storage room in the basement. The home is equipped with a gas furnace and central air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Monthly Rent is $1,150.00
Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
(RLNE4994825)