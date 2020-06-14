All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4531 Wyoming St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:36 AM

4531 Wyoming St

4531 Wyoming Street · (816) 266-4935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4531 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This upper level rear entry duplex is available NOW!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can see a video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/23yn2hWhsrw Centrally located with easy access to shopping, dining, parks, highways the list goes on... To Qualify: Income must be 3 times the rent, credit must be reasonable and you should have good rental history. This home does not accept housing vouchers or section 8. Application Fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Sorry, no pets. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 Wyoming St have any available units?
4531 Wyoming St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4531 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
4531 Wyoming St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
No, 4531 Wyoming St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4531 Wyoming St offer parking?
No, 4531 Wyoming St does not offer parking.
Does 4531 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 Wyoming St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 Wyoming St have a pool?
Yes, 4531 Wyoming St has a pool.
Does 4531 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 4531 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4531 Wyoming St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 Wyoming St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4531 Wyoming St does not have units with air conditioning.
