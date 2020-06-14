4531 Wyoming St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool

Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This upper level rear entry duplex is available NOW!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can see a video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/23yn2hWhsrw Centrally located with easy access to shopping, dining, parks, highways the list goes on... To Qualify: Income must be 3 times the rent, credit must be reasonable and you should have good rental history. This home does not accept housing vouchers or section 8. Application Fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Sorry, no pets. Schedule your showing today!!