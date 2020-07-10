All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4524 Willow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4524 Willow Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:06 PM

4524 Willow Avenue

4524 Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Riss Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4524 Willow Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kansas City. Large open living room. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space and modern appliances. Upstairs features two large bedrooms each with it's own full bathroom. All electric home with lawn care and snow removal provided

Pet Policy: 1 small dog allowed.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 5/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Willow Avenue have any available units?
4524 Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4524 Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue offer parking?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Willow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary