4524 Willow Avenue

Great 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kansas City. Large open living room. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space and modern appliances. Upstairs features two large bedrooms each with it's own full bathroom. All electric home with lawn care and snow removal provided



Pet Policy: 1 small dog allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 5/10/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.