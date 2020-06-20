4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry google fiber internet access

Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride!

Special! Half off first month lease if you move in by June 30th.

Low administrative move-in fee of $250, no security deposit!

Vintage building on Roanoke Pkwy, tucked back in your shared courtyard.

Secure building entry, condo is located on the elevated 1st floor (not ground floor).

The features great character with arched doorways and great flow between living room, dining room and kitchen!

Hardwood floor throughout!

Galley kitchen comes with updated cabinets and counters, plus a gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave provided!

Walk-in Travertine tile shower with updated vanity!

2 bedrooms with nice closet space!

New windows throughout - only gas and electric paid by tenants.

Shared laundry on-site.

Storage space provided with condo!

Easy street parking.

24 hour lighting.

On-site maintenance.

Google Fiber ready.

Strict no dog policy. Cats ok with $150 non-refundable pet deposit.

Contact Jen for showings!

Secure bldg

On-site Laundry room

Storage units!

Lawn maintenance, bldg cleaning and snow removal all included in rent

Plentiful street parking

Owner pays water