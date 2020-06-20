All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:06 PM

4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

4513 Roanoke Parkway · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride!
Special! Half off first month lease if you move in by June 30th.
Low administrative move-in fee of $250, no security deposit!
Vintage building on Roanoke Pkwy, tucked back in your shared courtyard.
Secure building entry, condo is located on the elevated 1st floor (not ground floor).
The features great character with arched doorways and great flow between living room, dining room and kitchen!
Hardwood floor throughout!
Galley kitchen comes with updated cabinets and counters, plus a gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and microwave provided!
Walk-in Travertine tile shower with updated vanity!
2 bedrooms with nice closet space!
New windows throughout - only gas and electric paid by tenants.
Shared laundry on-site.
Storage space provided with condo!
Easy street parking.
24 hour lighting.
On-site maintenance.
Google Fiber ready.
Strict no dog policy. Cats ok with $150 non-refundable pet deposit.
Contact Jen for showings!
Secure bldg
On-site Laundry room
Storage units!
Lawn maintenance, bldg cleaning and snow removal all included in rent
Plentiful street parking
Owner pays water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have any available units?
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have?
Some of 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 offer parking?
No, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have a pool?
No, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity