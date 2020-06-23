All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 1 2019 at 2:04 AM

4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1

4509 Roanoke Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

google fiber
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy West Plaza location at a great price!
Special! 1 month free rent with 13 month lease!
Walk to Westport or Country Club Plaza!
Amazing location.
Hardwood floors throughout, vintage building with arched doorways
Secured entry in to building
Great bedroom size with walk-in closet!
Updated bathroom with new vanity and travertine tile.
Storage space comes with the unit!
On-site coin laundry.
Wired for Google Fiber.
Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable/cat)
$250 non-refundable security deposit.
Call or text Jen for private showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have any available units?
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have?
Some of 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1's amenities include google fiber, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 offer parking?
No, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have a pool?
No, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
