4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Enjoy West Plaza location at a great price!

Special! 1 month free rent with 13 month lease!

Walk to Westport or Country Club Plaza!

Amazing location.

Hardwood floors throughout, vintage building with arched doorways

Secured entry in to building

Great bedroom size with walk-in closet!

Updated bathroom with new vanity and travertine tile.

Storage space comes with the unit!

On-site coin laundry.

Wired for Google Fiber.

Cats only, please. ($150 non-refundable/cat)

$250 non-refundable security deposit.

Call or text Jen for private showings!