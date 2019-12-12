All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:38 AM

4504 Broadway Blvd

4504 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Broadway Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
- - -First month rent free- - -

Welcome to The Brownstones on Broadway. This updated and charming second-floor 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit is just steps from the Country Club Plaza and St. Luke's Hospital. It's filled with sunlight and historic charm, but with modern amenities like: in-unit laundry, a private parking spot, dishwasher and an updated kitchen. This unit also features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, new windows, separate living and dinning room, a gated back entry and extra storage in the basement. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath available for rent November 1st @$1,200/mo and $1,200 security deposit. Certain small dogs ( up to 35lbs) allowed. 785.691.5544.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Broadway Blvd have any available units?
4504 Broadway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Broadway Blvd have?
Some of 4504 Broadway Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Broadway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Broadway Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Broadway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Broadway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Broadway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Broadway Blvd offers parking.
Does 4504 Broadway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Broadway Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Broadway Blvd have a pool?
No, 4504 Broadway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Broadway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4504 Broadway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Broadway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Broadway Blvd has units with dishwashers.
