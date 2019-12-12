4504 Broadway Blvd

Amenities
- - -First month rent free- - -
Welcome to The Brownstones on Broadway. This updated and charming second-floor 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit is just steps from the Country Club Plaza and St. Luke's Hospital. It's filled with sunlight and historic charm, but with modern amenities like: in-unit laundry, a private parking spot, dishwasher and an updated kitchen. This unit also features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, new windows, separate living and dinning room, a gated back entry and extra storage in the basement. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath available for rent November 1st @$1,200/mo and $1,200 security deposit. Certain small dogs ( up to 35lbs) allowed. 785.691.5544.