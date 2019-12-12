4504 Broadway Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

- - -First month rent free- - -



Welcome to The Brownstones on Broadway. This updated and charming second-floor 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath unit is just steps from the Country Club Plaza and St. Luke's Hospital. It's filled with sunlight and historic charm, but with modern amenities like: in-unit laundry, a private parking spot, dishwasher and an updated kitchen. This unit also features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, new windows, separate living and dinning room, a gated back entry and extra storage in the basement. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath available for rent November 1st @$1,200/mo and $1,200 security deposit. Certain small dogs ( up to 35lbs) allowed. 785.691.5544.