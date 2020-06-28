All apartments in Kansas City
4444 Virginia Avenue

Location

4444 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960. Adorable renovation in Manheim Park! This home has everything you need for low-maintenance living - new Timberline roof, windows, kitchen, baths, paint, flooring, HVAC, water heater. Brand new kitchen & bathrooms! The front porch and back patio are perfect for relaxing outdoors. Rent is $950+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $950 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
4444 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 4444 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 4444 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4444 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 4444 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4444 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
