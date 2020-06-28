4444 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960. Adorable renovation in Manheim Park! This home has everything you need for low-maintenance living - new Timberline roof, windows, kitchen, baths, paint, flooring, HVAC, water heater. Brand new kitchen & bathrooms! The front porch and back patio are perfect for relaxing outdoors. Rent is $950+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $950 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.