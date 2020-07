Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unique yet spacious floor plan is one of five 2 bedroom floor plans we offer. This one is 928 sq. ft. featuring an entry hallway, common area washer/dryer, beautiful large range hood, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large closets with built in shelving, an oversized soaking tub, overhead light/fan in both bedrooms, and a set of French Doors to open up for some fresh air.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.