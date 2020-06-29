All apartments in Kansas City
4432 JC Nichols Parkway 2S
4432 JC Nichols Parkway 2S

4432 J C Nichols Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

4432 J C Nichols Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Condo on the Plaza across from Mill Creek Park!! - Property Id: 158092

Great 2 bedroom Condo in 8 unit building. 2nd Floor entrance. Covered parking for 1 car in back with rear entry to until at parking level. Faces Mill Creek Park on the East side of the Plaza. Walk to Plaza shops and Restaurants. Balcony at front of unit faces Park. 1 off street covered parking spot.
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

