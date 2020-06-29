4432 JC Nichols Parkway 2S

4432 J C Nichols Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64111 Plaza Westport
Condo on the Plaza across from Mill Creek Park!! - Property Id: 158092
Great 2 bedroom Condo in 8 unit building. 2nd Floor entrance. Covered parking for 1 car in back with rear entry to until at parking level. Faces Mill Creek Park on the East side of the Plaza. Walk to Plaza shops and Restaurants. Balcony at front of unit faces Park. 1 off street covered parking spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158092p Property Id 158092
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5163156)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
