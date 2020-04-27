All apartments in Kansas City
4426 Wayne Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:53 PM

4426 Wayne Avenue

4426 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4426 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL**** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

This 3 bed 1 bath house is located close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more! Also close to UMKC!

This house welcomes you with a beautiful front porch that would be great with a patio set. The living area and bedrooms have been updated with fresh paint, brand new carpet, and new fixtures! The kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen was also updated with brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new cabinets, new backsplash, and more! The master bedroom brings tons of natural light, you will love spending time in here! The bathroom contains brand new shower walls, brand new vanity, as well with new flooring. The walk-out unfinished basement brings tons of additional storage space! The backyard would be great for pets!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
4426 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 4426 Wayne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4426 Wayne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4426 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 4426 Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4426 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4426 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
