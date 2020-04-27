4426 Wayne Avenue

Amenities

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL**** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



This 3 bed 1 bath house is located close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more! Also close to UMKC!



This house welcomes you with a beautiful front porch that would be great with a patio set. The living area and bedrooms have been updated with fresh paint, brand new carpet, and new fixtures! The kitchen features matching stainless steel appliances. The kitchen was also updated with brand new LTV flooring, new countertop, new cabinets, new backsplash, and more! The master bedroom brings tons of natural light, you will love spending time in here! The bathroom contains brand new shower walls, brand new vanity, as well with new flooring. The walk-out unfinished basement brings tons of additional storage space! The backyard would be great for pets!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



