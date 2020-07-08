4419 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130 Swope Parkway - Elmwood
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom. 1 car garage. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor with finished basement with 2 more bedrooms. Utilities located in the basement. Great location and space. Washer and Dryer hook-ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4419 East 56th Street have any available units?
4419 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.