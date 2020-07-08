All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4419 East 56th Street
4419 East 56th Street

4419 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4419 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom. 1 car garage. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor with finished basement with 2 more bedrooms. Utilities located in the basement. Great location and space.
4 bedroom. 1 car garage. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor with finished basement with 2 more bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hook-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 East 56th Street have any available units?
4419 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 East 56th Street have?
Some of 4419 East 56th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4419 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4419 East 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4419 East 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4419 East 56th Street offers parking.
Does 4419 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 East 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 4419 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4419 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 4419 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 East 56th Street has units with dishwashers.

