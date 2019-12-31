All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4409 Holly St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4409 Holly St
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

4409 Holly St

4409 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4409 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Little House on the Plaza - Property Id: 145420

This Little House just west of the Plaza is Small but Mighty! Newly renovated - featuring an all new bathroom, and all new windows. Original hardwood floors beautifully refinished - entire house newly painted - inside and out. All new kitchen appliances and new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Back of property not only includes private patio -(fenced in) - but also fenced in parking space for 2 cars. There is also ample storage to be found in outdoor access basement.

AND - landlord provides all lawn maintenance! No mowing or trimming for you!

All this - plus a great front porch - within walking distance to the Country Club Plaza - and near Westport, Midtown, KU Med. Minutes to downtown, and beyond! You must see this house!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145420p
Property Id 145420

(RLNE5158630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Holly St have any available units?
4409 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Holly St have?
Some of 4409 Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Holly St offers parking.
Does 4409 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Holly St have a pool?
No, 4409 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 4409 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Holly St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary