4409 Holly St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Little House on the Plaza - Property Id: 145420



This Little House just west of the Plaza is Small but Mighty! Newly renovated - featuring an all new bathroom, and all new windows. Original hardwood floors beautifully refinished - entire house newly painted - inside and out. All new kitchen appliances and new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Back of property not only includes private patio -(fenced in) - but also fenced in parking space for 2 cars. There is also ample storage to be found in outdoor access basement.



AND - landlord provides all lawn maintenance! No mowing or trimming for you!



All this - plus a great front porch - within walking distance to the Country Club Plaza - and near Westport, Midtown, KU Med. Minutes to downtown, and beyond! You must see this house!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145420p

(RLNE5158630)